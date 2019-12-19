Norovirus: What It Is & How To Prevent It

The norovirus (aka the winter vomiting bug) is the collective name given to a group of viruses that cause vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pains. Some people will also experience flu-like symptoms of aching limbs, elevated temperature and general weakness.

It's highly contagious with an incubation period of 12 to 48 hours (from picking up the virus to displaying symptoms), then experiencing symptoms, typically, between 12 to 60 hours.

The virus is spread through fecal matter and vomit (these can become airborne particles) and can survive for several days on surfaces touched by an infected person. Cooking destroys it, but raw foods washed with contaminated water or prepared by an infected person can carry the virus.