mindbodygreen

Close banner

Hot Cocoa That's Actually Great For You

Rebecca Leffler
Written by Rebecca Leffler
December 23, 2012

Rudolf the red-nosed reindeer had a very shiny nose. Likely from this spicy hot drink!

If you’re feeling more naughty this year, add more cayenne pepper or, if you prefer a nicer version, just add a bit.

Cayenne reduces inflammation, strengthens the immune system, relieves pain and can even increase appetite and aid digestion if you’ve been to one too many crazy holiday party this year.

If you’re feeling like the Grinch, the cacao will also put you in the holiday spirit. It’s one of Mother Nature’s best natural mood enhancers thanks to its antioxidants, theobromine, phenylethylamine, vitamins and minerals. Phenylethy-what? Think: hot cocoa that’s actually good for you!

(Yes, true story. Even if you don’t believe in Santa Claus, believe this.)

Spicy Cayenne Pepper Hot Cocoa

  • ¼ cup of hazelnuts (preferably soaked overnight)
  • 1 cup of coconut water (I’m loving the Harmless Harvest brand right now)
  • ½ cup of filtered water
  • 1 Medjool date
  • 2 teaspoons of Mesquite powder
  • 1 tablespoon of Cacao powder
  • ½ teaspoon of cinnamon powder
  • A pinch of Cayenne pepper (to taste)
  • ½ teaspoon of vanilla powder

Mix nut or seed of choice with the coconut water and filtered water in a high-speed blender (such as the current love of my life, the Vitamix).

Strain through a nut milk bag or cheesecloth, or just use as is if you like it very thick.

Add the rest of the ingredients (except for the coconut oil, if using) and blend until smooth.

Add to a small pot and simmer under a low heat on the stove until warm.

Add coconut oil if using and stir until smooth. Pour into a mug and sip slowly, letting it infuse your entire body with hot liquid love. Enjoy this moment of quiet, calm and happiness.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Rebecca Leffler
Rebecca Leffler
Rebecca Leffler is an author, journalist and consultant who, after a long career in entertainment as France Correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter and film critic on French TV network...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options

Eliza Sullivan
Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options
$179.99 $143.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-7189/hot-cocoa-thats-actually-great-for-you.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!