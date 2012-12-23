Hot Cocoa That's Actually Great For You

Rudolf the red-nosed reindeer had a very shiny nose. Likely from this spicy hot drink!

If you’re feeling more naughty this year, add more cayenne pepper or, if you prefer a nicer version, just add a bit.

Cayenne reduces inflammation, strengthens the immune system, relieves pain and can even increase appetite and aid digestion if you’ve been to one too many crazy holiday party this year.

If you’re feeling like the Grinch, the cacao will also put you in the holiday spirit. It’s one of Mother Nature’s best natural mood enhancers thanks to its antioxidants, theobromine, phenylethylamine, vitamins and minerals. Phenylethy-what? Think: hot cocoa that’s actually good for you!

(Yes, true story. Even if you don’t believe in Santa Claus, believe this.)

Spicy Cayenne Pepper Hot Cocoa