A Mini-Cleanse For The Next 6 Days
You know what to eat. We all know what to eat. But sometimes, we get a little distracted, a little bored, a little emotional, a little rebellious... and a little food-fatigued. Sometimes, we just want someone to tell us what to eat.
Lucky for you, I love to share. This three-day menu is from a 6-week cleanse program I run three times per year.
It's food-based and jam-packed with phytonutrients, amino acids, Omega 3's and other nutrients that just make you feel good! If that's not enough to motivate you, two thirds of the group consistently loses 8 pounds in the first week. (And they keep it off!)
Follow the plan for three days, then repeat. The next day is Christmas.
Give Santa your milk and cookies.
Day One
AM: Hot lemon water with cayenne pepper
Breakfast: Green smoothie made with vegan protein powder, unsweetened almond milk, frozen berries, greens, bee pollen, cinnamon and ice
Lunch: Half an avocado with tomatoes, chives, shrimp/white beans drizzled in lime juice
Snack: Apple
Dinner: Red cabbage and carrot salad with sunflower seeds, cilantro and mint drizzled in olive oil and lime juice served with wild salmon
Snack: Warmed vanilla almond milk with a cinnamon stick and a pinch of vanilla bean
Day Two
AM: Hot lemon water with cayenne pepper
Breakfast: Green smoothie made with vegan protein powder, unsweetened coconut milk, frozen pineapple, greens, bee pollen, cinnamon and ice
Lunch: Wild salmon wrapped in nori sheets with avocado, sprouts, mache, tomatoes and grated carrots
Snack: Brazil nuts with goji berries
Dinner: Broccoli and squash salad over arugula with raw red cabbage and halibut topped with basil pesto
Snack: 1 banana whipped with nutmeg to make a fruit 'ice-cream'
Day Three
AM: Hot lemon water with cayenne pepper
Breakfast: Green smoothie made with unsweetened almond milk, coconut water, avocado, greens, coconut crystals and ice
Lunch: Citrus, radicchio and beet salad with hazelnuts and organic chicken/black lentils
Snack: Pear
Dinner: Roasted Brussels sprouts with almonds and pomegranate seeds served with mahi-mahi
Snack: Fresh ginger tea with honey and pistachios