A Mini-Cleanse For The Next 6 Days

You know what to eat. We all know what to eat. But sometimes, we get a little distracted, a little bored, a little emotional, a little rebellious... and a little food-fatigued. Sometimes, we just want someone to tell us what to eat.

Lucky for you, I love to share. This three-day menu is from a 6-week cleanse program I run three times per year.

It's food-based and jam-packed with phytonutrients, amino acids, Omega 3's and other nutrients that just make you feel good! If that's not enough to motivate you, two thirds of the group consistently loses 8 pounds in the first week. (And they keep it off!)

Follow the plan for three days, then repeat. The next day is Christmas.

Give Santa your milk and cookies.

Day One

AM: Hot lemon water with cayenne pepper

Breakfast: Green smoothie made with vegan protein powder, unsweetened almond milk, frozen berries, greens, bee pollen, cinnamon and ice

Lunch: Half an avocado with tomatoes, chives, shrimp/white beans drizzled in lime juice

Snack: Apple

Dinner: Red cabbage and carrot salad with sunflower seeds, cilantro and mint drizzled in olive oil and lime juice served with wild salmon

Snack: Warmed vanilla almond milk with a cinnamon stick and a pinch of vanilla bean

Day Two

AM: Hot lemon water with cayenne pepper

Breakfast: Green smoothie made with vegan protein powder, unsweetened coconut milk, frozen pineapple, greens, bee pollen, cinnamon and ice

Lunch: Wild salmon wrapped in nori sheets with avocado, sprouts, mache, tomatoes and grated carrots

Snack: Brazil nuts with goji berries

Dinner: Broccoli and squash salad over arugula with raw red cabbage and halibut topped with basil pesto

Snack: 1 banana whipped with nutmeg to make a fruit 'ice-cream'

Day Three

AM: Hot lemon water with cayenne pepper

Breakfast: Green smoothie made with unsweetened almond milk, coconut water, avocado, greens, coconut crystals and ice

Lunch: Citrus, radicchio and beet salad with hazelnuts and organic chicken/black lentils

Snack: Pear

Dinner: Roasted Brussels sprouts with almonds and pomegranate seeds served with mahi-mahi

Snack: Fresh ginger tea with honey and pistachios