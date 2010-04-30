Tree Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

In our beginner yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City, demonstrates and gives us the scoop on Tree Pose.

How-to: While standing, shift your weight onto one foot, then lift your other heel up to your inner thigh. Reach arms straight up, or press your palms together at your chest or behind your upper spine.

Tips: Balance by keeping an active standing leg, and stacking your skeleton vertical from heel to knee to hip rather than relying on your foot muscles. If you want to open your upper chest, press the edges of your hands in prayer position to your chest and breath strongly into your hands. If you want to open your upper back, press the edges of your hands firmly along your upper spine and lift with your breath.

Benefits: Balance and focus.