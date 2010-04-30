mindbodygreen

Close banner
Routines

Tree Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

Michael Taylor
Co-Founder Of Strala Yoga By Michael Taylor
Co-Founder Of Strala Yoga
Mike Taylor is the co-founder of Strala Yoga.
April 30, 2010
Tree Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

In our beginner yoga pose series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City, demonstrates and gives us the scoop on Tree Pose.

How-to: While standing, shift your weight onto one foot, then lift your other heel up to your inner thigh. Reach arms straight up, or press your palms together at your chest or behind your upper spine.

Tips: Balance by keeping an active standing leg, and stacking your skeleton vertical from heel to knee to hip rather than relying on your foot muscles. If you want to open your upper chest, press the edges of your hands in prayer position to your chest and breath strongly into your hands. If you want to open your upper back, press the edges of your hands firmly along your upper spine and lift with your breath.

Benefits: Balance and focus.

Tree Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

Michael Taylor is a yoga guide at Strala Yoga in New York City. (Michael prefers "guide" to "instructor"). He's practiced Eastern movement and healing techniques for more than two decades. He holds a degree in mind-body medicine from Harvard, and studied alternative medicine and psychology at Oxford. Mike is also the CEO of social media company Odyl, climbs a few mountains in his spare time, and is the husband of yoga master Tara Stiles.

Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor
Mike Taylor is the co-founder of Strala Yoga, along with his wife, Tara Stiles. He studied...
Read More
More from the author:
Everything You Need To Know To Create An At-Home Yoga Practice That Sustains You
Check out The Complete Guide To Yoga
Tara Stiles, founder of Strala, and Michael Taylor give you everything you need for yoga at home.
View the class
Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor
Mike Taylor is the co-founder of Strala Yoga, along with his wife,...
Read More

More On This Topic

Routines

You're Probably Doing Front Lunges Wrong — Here's How To Get It Right

Katie Austin
You're Probably Doing Front Lunges Wrong — Here's How To Get It Right
Routines

A 5-Minute Barre Routine To Strengthen & Tone Your Arms Effectively

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
A 5-Minute Barre Routine To Strengthen & Tone Your Arms Effectively
$179.99

The Complete Guide To Tai Chi

With Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Tai Chi
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Julie Nguyen
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-717/Tree-Pose-Howto-Tips-Benefits.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!