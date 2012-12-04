mindbodygreen

Close banner
Motivation

Russell Brand Doing Yoga Teacher Training

mindbodygreen
Written by mindbodygreen
December 4, 2012

We knew that Russell Brand was a dedicated yogi and meditator (he's said both practices helped him deal with his divorce).

But now Russell is taking his yoga practice up a notch, and doing a teacher training in Los Angeles.

He even plans to open his own yoga studio!

A source tells The Mirror:

“Russ has ­always wanted to set up his own yoga studio and has decided to make it his new project. His teacher at Goldenbridge Yoga is in charge of teacher training at the centre and has encouraged Russ to take the course. He ­decided to give it a go. The pair have ­become good friends and Russell relies on Tej to bring ­calmness into his often crazy life.He has this idea of an all-giving studio where teachers work for their own fulfilment and those in need such as the homeless and addicts in need of finding their spiritual soul. Once he’s finished his course next Spring, he’ll set up his own studio in Los Angeles. He wants to create his own mantra and take his teachings round the world like other ­renowned teachers he’s learned from in the past.It’s all part of his dream of building his own community and he would like to offer fre­e classes to those in need. It would also include meditations, cooking classes, lectures and aromatherapy classes.”

Namaste to that!

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

mindbodygreen
mindbodygreen

More On This Topic

Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Routines

A Quick Pilates-Inspired Workout To Strengthen Your Arms & Abs At Home

Sarah Regan
A Quick Pilates-Inspired Workout To Strengthen Your Arms & Abs At Home
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-7039/russell-brand-doing-yoga-teacher-training.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!