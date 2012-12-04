Russell Brand Doing Yoga Teacher Training
Written by mindbodygreen
December 4, 2012
We knew that Russell Brand was a dedicated yogi and meditator (he's said both practices helped him deal with his divorce).
But now Russell is taking his yoga practice up a notch, and doing a teacher training in Los Angeles.
He even plans to open his own yoga studio!
A source tells The Mirror:
“Russ has always wanted to set up his own yoga studio and has decided to make it his new project. His teacher at Goldenbridge Yoga is in charge of teacher training at the centre and has encouraged Russ to take the course. He decided to give it a go. The pair have become good friends and Russell relies on Tej to bring calmness into his often crazy life.He has this idea of an all-giving studio where teachers work for their own fulfilment and those in need such as the homeless and addicts in need of finding their spiritual soul. Once he’s finished his course next Spring, he’ll set up his own studio in Los Angeles. He wants to create his own mantra and take his teachings round the world like other renowned teachers he’s learned from in the past.It’s all part of his dream of building his own community and he would like to offer free classes to those in need. It would also include meditations, cooking classes, lectures and aromatherapy classes.”
Namaste to that!
