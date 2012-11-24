Gisele Bundchen on Prenatal Yoga: "Moving Meditation Feels So Good"
Many women credit yoga for keeping themselves healthy (and sane) while pregnant.
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is one of these people.
When Gisele was pregnant with her first child, she practiced "yoga three days a week. " She also credited her yoga practice for helping her eat mindfully during her pregnancy and for losing all her baby weight within two months.
Now that she's expecting her second child, Gisele is back at her prenatal practice. She just posted this photo to Facebook and commented:
"Moving meditation… feels so good."
We here at MBG think that prenatal yoga is one of the best things that moms-to-be can do for themselves (and their baby) so we love that Gisele is using her star power to spread the word about yoga :)
Namaste to that!
