Feng Shui Your Life – 10 Ways to Get Energized!

Have you woken up some days wondering why you aren’t feeling as happy, healthy and inspired as you would like? It’s easy to get stuck on auto-pilot, feel unmotivated and not know how you got to this place.

Good news! You can kick start your life back on a positive track. In the book, Feng Shui Your Life, you’ll discover hundreds of ways to create positive energy in your mind, heart, home and endeavors.

Below are ten effective steps to transform your space and life:

1. Begin your mornings with a set of rituals for a purpose-filled day. In a journal, write three intentions for your day. Make your bed to ensure an inviting space to come home to. Move your body with gentle stretches, yoga or a walk. Eat an unrushed healthy breakfast.

2. Create a sacred space where you can meditate each day. For at least fifteen minutes, it’s essential to quiet your mental chatter. Focus on your breath or silently repeat a mantra like “Om” or “Peace.” At the end, it’s a good practice to ask for guidance in general and for specific situations you need help with. Then… listen with an open heart.

3. Clear physical clutter in your space, especially from the floor. Clutter stops the flow of positive energy and keeps you stuck in the past. Think about it. Your clutter is your past and it’s distracting you from your successful future. Let go of any items you are keeping out of guilt, that you don’t like or deplete your energy. You should love everything in your space.

4. Complete unfinished projects around the house. When you see projects that are “half-done” like pictures you haven’t hung, boxes you haven’t unpacked, a leaky faucet or a burned out light bulb, your energy becomes depleted. These incomplete projects block you from doing the things you love!

5. Perform a space clearing with sandalwood incense or dried sage after an argument, a break-up, a death or when you want fresh energy to begin anew. Wave the incense in a counter-clockwise circle as you walk around your home. Say out loud “Thank you for disintegrating any negative energy, anger, sadness, relationship or financial problems from this space now.”

