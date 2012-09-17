mindbodygreen

Personal Growth

5 Tips For a Non-Toxic Lifestyle

Katherine Leonard, M.S.
Written by Katherine Leonard, M.S.

Want to live a healthier and cleaner life? It's easier than you think...

1. Buy organic. Significantly reduced synthetic chemicals plus more nutrients! Healthy plants and animals will help you be healthy too. Avoid from refined sugars, processed foods (especially canned foods), and hydrogenated or trans fats (vegetable oils, potato chips - even if it says trans-fat-free) because these foods, despite being organic, may still introduce toxins to your food supply.

2. Exercise. Sweating stimulates toxin release through your skin. Getting your blood pumping also stimulates your detox organs (liver, kidneys, and lungs). Don’t forget to drink water before, during, and after your workout as well as throughout the day.

3. Eat garlic and broccoli every day. Produce in the cruciferous (broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, mustard greens, kale, collard greens), and allium (garlic, leeks, onions) families are very high in nutrients that support healthy detoxification.

4. Use organic, non-toxic products in your home and on your body, There are natural, synthetic-chemical-free products to clean your home, do your laundry, and wash dishes. Do not forget your skin is the largest organ-choose non-toxic, nutritious products for your shampoo, makeup, toothpaste, and lotions. See which brand I recommend: Find out more here.

5. Find out if you have a toxic body or an impaired detox condition. Sometimes preventative measures are not enough to clear your body of built-up toxins. The more toxic the body, the more impaired is it’s ability to detoxify. Seek out a health care professional if you think toxins may be causing your health-related conditions (like headaches, acne, eczema, fatigue, food allergies, environmental sensitivities).

Following these 5 basic guidelines will help decrease your toxin exposure while also supporting healthy detoxification pathways in your body.

Katherine Leonard, M.S., is a San Diego-Based Holistic Nutritionist. She is also a member of the National Association of Nutrition Professionals.

