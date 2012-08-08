mindbodygreen

Meditation

Bill Clinton Gets His Meditation On

August 8, 2012

Former President, Bill Clinton, first started living MindBodyGreen two years ago when he embraced a plant-based diet. Now he's getting his meditation on! Is yoga next?

Radar reports:

The 65-year-old former President, who has been plagued by medical issues for years and recently turned vegan, likes to unwind in private classes as he learns the art of meditation with the help of a Buddhist monk.And Bill loves meditating because it helps him stay focused and calm.“Ever since his heart scare, Bill has looked for ways to help him relax,” a source said.“He has a hectic life, he travels a lot on business as an ambassador for the U.S. and needs something to keep him sane. Meditation offers him that, he has a mantra that he likes to chant and after every session he feels transformed and full of positive energy.”

Go Bill!

