mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food

4 Tips for Green Juicing When You're Super-Busy

Sarah Sturgis, CRNP
Written by Sarah Sturgis, CRNP

Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

You guys know I love my green juice. And I bet you were under the impression that only an Act of God or Extreme Weather could prevent me from revving up that juicer every morning. I feel bad bursting your heightened opinion of me, but I’ll be honest: sometimes I’d rather drink a cup of coffee. I’m going to blame this on my son, because he’s truly opposed to me getting a decent night’s sleep these days, and he’s also on a suicide mission during the day (gotta love the crawling/pulling up on everything phase). Sometimes I’m just tired. And I don’t wanna. But several things happen if I drink coffee instead of my green juice:

  • I get jittery.
  • My digestion gets thrown off.
  • I typically eat something I don’t need to eat – to go with the coffee.

Who wins?

So, in the spirit of making GREEN happen, here are my top tips to get yours in before life (or your toddler) gets in the way!

1. Bag it up. Buy a week’s worth of green juice materials, wash it, chop it (if need be) and bag it up by the day. Then come morning, all you need to do is grab your zip lock and start that engine! (Also, rinse and reuse the bags)

2. Clean your juicer immediately. And I mean IMMEDIATELY. Don’t even take one sip of that heavenly elixir before you’ve cleaned it. And if you have a Breville, like me, you can clean that sucker in less than one minute flat. Yes. Yes you can.

3. Think about it the night before. Envision your morning. Imagine how great you’re going to feel when that green goodness starts pulsing through your veins. You deserve it.

4. Freeze it. If you know you’re about to head into a seriously hectic few days, or week, get serious with yourself. Take 20 minutes, and juice like a crazy person. Freeze each juice in a glass mason jar (making sure to leave a little space at the time for expansion) and then either take one out to thaw the night before or immerse in hot water to thaw in the morning. Yes, the vital nutrients are going to be a bit compromised. But less nutrient-rich green juice still trumps no green juice. Freezing immediately will help with the nutrient loss.

I hope this helps! Do you guys have any additional tips?

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Sarah Sturgis, CRNP
Sarah Sturgis, CRNP
Sarah Sturgis, CRNP, is a mother, wife, and health coach living in Central PA. She has a Bachelors Degree from Harvard and is certified as a Health Coach from the Institute for...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$29.99

The Complete Guide To Juices & Smoothies

With Joe Cross featuring Dr. Carrie Diulus
The Complete Guide To Juices & Smoothies
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-5522/4-Tips-for-Green-Juicing-When-Youre-SuperBusy.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!