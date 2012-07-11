mindbodygreen

Close banner
Motivation

4 Ways Yoga Teachers Can Think Like Beginners

Alana Kessler
Written by Alana Kessler
July 11, 2012

I love teaching basics yoga classes. There is nothing like the experience of introducing another person to themselves through breath and movement. The privilege I have to observe the transformation yoga imparts on another individual is magical. It is one thing to be a practitioner, to be completely immersed in your own learning and perspective, but it is completely unique and complementary to teach beginners.

Personally, I have come to learn just as much from teaching beginners as I do from my own personal practice, and I feel that one hand feeds the other when it comes to teaching new students. A disciplined and consistent practice is crucial in maintaining the mindest of a beginner, which is necessary to stay accessible and in touch with your students.

In class the other day, a student was finding a certain pose challenging to access and I related to the feeling so well. I tried my best to explain how when I inevitably come across these moments in my own practice, I reframe my mind around the experience. Instead of approaching it from a place of lack, I remind myself that the less I understand in this moment, the more potential I have to learn from this situation/posture. Thinking about yoga this way helps to relax the mind around "getting somewhere" and allows the softening to come from a place of faith and trust in the principle of practice. Over time, this perspective allows all students to find comfort and acceptance in the process, which is the true teacher and ultimately the root of all abundance.

4 Ways Teaching Beginners Cultivates a Beginner’s Mind

1. Reminds us to meet people where they are. It’s so easy as a seasoned practitioner to take for granted small things that have become so second nature to your personal practice. As a teacher it’s important we stay in touch with these formative moments in our own way to relate and continue to support our students in a grounded and authentic learning experience.

2. Constantly challenges us to re-commit to our intention of teaching yoga. After awhile it’s easy to get comfortable in the style/level class you are teaching. Beginners offer us an opportunity to re-examine, reflect and perhaps refine our offering.

3. As a teacher, the first thing I tell my beginner students is to just show up. Only with consistency can commitment arise. As a teacher, the responsibility to teach beginners demands that same discipline. After years of teaching, it’s easy to get distracted and forget that the first job of the teacher is to set an example for reliability to oneself, which means showing up to teach our classes!

4. We learn from each other. Teaching beginners is a constant reminder that imperfection and limitations are opportunities for transformation, and we are all just students of each other, the practice and the world.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Alana Kessler
Alana Kessler
Alana Kessler MS RD, Ayurvedic Specialist is the founder of Sangha Yoga Shala, a community nutrition, yoga and conscious living space located in New York City. She teaches and practices...

More On This Topic

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
Routines

3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-5434/4-Ways-Yoga-Teachers-Can-Think-Like-Beginners.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!