The Bubble Meditation (Yes, Real Bubbles!)

Barbara Burgess
Written by Barbara Burgess

When you think of meditation, what image pops into your mind? Someone dressed in all white sitting cross-legged and chanting, “Aum,”perhaps? Maybe someone lying on their back with their eyes closed resting in total silence and stillness?

What do I see? I see a 99 cent bottle of generic bubble solution! You know the kind. The kind with the plastic bubble wand on the inside covered in bubble solution. This is my peaceful place. My zen.

Meditation in traditional fashions can seem so unapproachable at times. Sitting perfectly still and absolutely silent can seem dull for meditation beginners and younger meditation explorers. But who says we have to do everything the original way?

Consider the bubble meditation. You can do this alone or with others. It is an excellent exercise for children as well. It allows you to focus on the breath and have a little fun!

Find a bubble-friendly place to set up camp for at least three minutes. Dip your bubble wand into the bubble solution. Take a deep breath in, and as you exhale, blow as many bubbles as you can! Keep the exhale steady. Let the inhales fill you up with a childlike sense of play, and let the exhales release any tension you have been holding onto.

Repeat as often as you like. And, smile while you do it!

Barbara Burgess
Barbara Burgess
Barbara Burgess is a yoga instructor in Nashville, Tennessee.  With years of experience and multiple certifications, she strives to make yoga, meditation, and food welcoming to all...

