mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Parenting

My Father, My Hero

Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW
Written by Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW

The father-daughter relationship is one of the most important relationships on earth, but many fathers often grossly underestimate their importance in the lives of their daughters, doubting their significance and influence and often withdrawing much too quickly from the essential bond formed in childhood and early adolescence. When a father checks out, whether that is through physical/emotional absence or abuse of any kind, his daughter’s sense of self-worth, ability to have healthy relationships, mental health, and ability to strive and achieve can profoundly suffer.

I’ve been incredibly fortunate, and sometimes, I wonder what I ever did to deserve all of the blessings in my life, the beautiful, strong bond I have with my father being just one of many. Throughout my life, my father has been a stable, loving presence, supporting and guiding me through my trials and tribulations, sharing in my triumphs, and being a shining example of how a man should act at all times and in all situations. I have fond memories of riding my bike beside my father, a marathon runner, while he ran, and then running with him, shoulder to shoulder, when I became old enough to dip my toe into the quickly consuming pool of long-distance running (I’ve been addicted to the sport ever since).

When he would go to the mall and bring home beautifully put together outfits for my mom (who is also one-of-a-kind) as a surprise gift, I was watching. When he would tell me that he loved me and that I was beautiful every single day, which he still does, I was listening. When he would write me notes and leave them for me to find, I was learning how to do the same. When he would tell me that everything would be OK, I believed him. Even if it wasn’t all OK, I felt, and still feel, protected by him. He is like my umbrella during a rainstorm – the rain is still falling, I can see it, touch it, and sometimes the wind blows it on me, but I am sheltered by his love and commitment to me as his child (no matter how old I become).

When we hear the word “hero,” it usually brings up images of super men (or women) with super powers, sweeping in and saving humanity from villains and natural disasters, but when I hear that word, in my mind’s eye, I see my father. The word “hero” to me is full of subtleties, small, quiet, stable, yet profound ways of making impacts and changing lives. A hero puts his best self forward and uses compassion, kindness, empathy, and non-violence to serve humanity, whether that is the entire world or his immediate family. Service without expectation of material gain or recognition is a true act of heroism, and my father is famous for his generosity. I only hope that someday I can repay him for all he has done and continues to do for me.

Dad, you’re my father and my hero. I love you.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW
Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW
Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW, is a raw vegan licensed social worker, certified holistic health coach, social media and editorial assistant at KrisCarr.com and freelance writer. After years of...

More On This Topic

Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
$59.99

How To Live Every Day With More Joy

With Sheryl Paul
How To Live Every Day With More Joy
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-5152/My-Father-My-Hero.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!