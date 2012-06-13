mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends

10 Tips for Going Vegan, Staying Vegan & Thriving

Katie Gillespie
Written by Katie Gillespie
10 Vegan Sources of Protein

Image by mbg Creative / iStock

Veganism is about opening your heart and mind to care more for animals, the environment and your own body. But how do you get there? How do you make the transition to a vegan lifestyle without feeling deprived? How do you stay vegan over the long term? And how do you make a vegan lifestyle one of abundance, compassion and amazing flavors?

My own transition to veganism was rocky, to say the least, because I didn’t seek out the right resources to help me. I thought I would just eliminate meat and dairy and eat all the same things I did before. But pasta for dinner day after day is hardly a diet that inspires anyone to stay vegan. These are ten tips I wish I had known when I began to make the transition to a vegan lifestyle:

1. Know your reasons. Are you devoted to being compassionate to animals? Are you concerned with the environmental impacts of factory farming? Are you doing it to improve your health? Be clear about why you are becoming vegan both for yourself and so that you can articulate it to others who ask. This will help you stay committed to the project of becoming vegan over the long run. And it will also help with your interactions with the people in your life who will be curious about this decision.

2. Get educated. Find some vegan lifestyle and recipe blogs and read them daily. Track down some vegan cookbooks (there are lots of ‘used’ vegan cookbooks out there these days). Read up on the questions everyone asks, like ‘Where do you get your protein?’ or ‘What about B12?’.

3. Find your community. Search out other vegans. You might already know some vegans—call them up and tell them you’re becoming vegan and would love to talk about it over some awesome vegan food. If you don’t know any vegans, never fear! Ask for help. I recently had someone contact me who is becoming vegan and has never even met another vegan. If you’re in this boat, check online to see if there is a vegan meet-up in your town. If not, consider starting one—there are bound to be others like you. Follow the online vegan blogging community; it is warm, welcoming and diverse and you can find your people that way.

4. Splurge. Even if you don’t have much money to spend on food, make sure you buy yourself at least one thing that’s special every time you go to the grocery store. Treat yourself to a box of those gorgeous berries. Or a totally decadent vegan chocolate bar. For me, I dove headlong into vegan baking and whenever I was feeling a little deprived, I would whip up some vegan cookies or cupcakes and the world would be right again.

5. Find new comfort foods. A) Find some recipes to cook at home that are your go-to comfort food meals. For me this is mashed potatoes with mushroom gravy or a vegetable pot pie. B) Find some menu items at your favorite restaurants that are vegan or find some new restaurants that have vegan items you love. For those nights when you can’t imagine cooking anything, you’ll need these options.

6. Try new things. Whether this is a vegetable you’ve never heard of or a restaurant you’ve never tried, try out new things. In some ways, you are retraining your taste buds and who knows what those little guys might like!

7. Be proactive. When negotiating eating functions with family and friends, let them know you’re becoming vegan and offer to bring something vegan to contribute to the meal. If you’re going out, call the restaurant ahead of time and ask them what vegan options they have or would be willing to make for you.

8. Visit an animal sanctuary. Find a local animal sanctuary and schedule a visit. Or better yet—volunteer! Sanctuaries always need good volunteers and there’s nothing like giving a pig a belly rub to strengthen your resolve to stay vegan.

9. Get colorful! Dark red beets. Green kale. Rainbow chard. Garnet yams. Blueberries. Eat a rainbow of colors of fruits and vegetables and you can’t go wrong. Your plate will be beautiful and inspiring, as well as packed with a whole range of nutrients and vitamins.

10. Be compassionate. Above all, be kind to yourself. If you slip off the wagon, don’t sweat it and get right back on. This a drastic change you are making and it takes some time. Also, be kind to others who might not understand your transition. Try your best to be patient and open and try to stay positive as you navigate this process.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Katie Gillespie
Katie Gillespie
Katie Gillespie lives in Seattle and writes the blog Serenity in the Storm, which features vegan food, news, and animal studies/advocacy-related topics. She is a graduate student in...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-5136/10-Tips-for-Going-Vegan-Staying-Vegan-Thriving.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!