mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Meditation

3 Powerful Pranayama (Breathing) Exercises

Gigi Yogini
Registered Yoga Teacher By Gigi Yogini
Registered Yoga Teacher
Gigi Yogini is a E-RYT 500 certified yoga instructor and body positive advocate based in Santa Monica, California.

Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy

Accessing your inner power with your breath is a useful tool when wanting to live your life to its fullest. Pranayama is the control and extension of the breath which awakens Prana (life force energy). Practicing the way you inhale and exhale can help you manipulate your vital energy to successfully activate or soothe your mood.

Did you know you can dramatically shift your mood in sixty seconds of intentional breath work?! Plus the results will improve if you set an intention for what obstacles you’re releasing and what energy or quality you are redirecting your energy toward. Activating your connection to this infinite well of energy within can allow you to achieve results in your life you never imagined possible.

These three techniques I’m about to share are renowned for cultivating Shakti (energy of manifestation) and building heat. Therefore, these exercises may not be suitable for women who are pregnant or menstruating. You be the judge.

1. Breath of Fire is a vigorous inhale and exhale through the nose, pumping the navel.

2. Kapalabhati is a fierce focus on the exhale, pumping the navel, with the arms in the air.

3. Bhastrika is a warrior breath pumping arms into air and striking elbows to ribs while saying: “HAH” from the belly.

When you complete these exercises, bring your palms together in front of your heart, close your eyes and harness your energy to visualize yourself in a physical and energetic position of power and balance. Take ownership for the way you feel and the way you want to show up in your life. Take a moment to bow your head and honor the wisdom of your teacher within. Then blink your eyes open and let your light shine.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Gigi Yogini
Gigi Yogini Registered Yoga Teacher
Gigi Yogini is a E-RYT 500 certified yoga instructor and body positive advocate based in Santa Monica, California. She encourages individuals to strengthen their mind-body relationship,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-4802/3-Powerful-Pranayama-Breathing-Exercises.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!