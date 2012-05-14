3 Powerful Pranayama (Breathing) Exercises

Accessing your inner power with your breath is a useful tool when wanting to live your life to its fullest. Pranayama is the control and extension of the breath which awakens Prana (life force energy). Practicing the way you inhale and exhale can help you manipulate your vital energy to successfully activate or soothe your mood.

Did you know you can dramatically shift your mood in sixty seconds of intentional breath work?! Plus the results will improve if you set an intention for what obstacles you’re releasing and what energy or quality you are redirecting your energy toward. Activating your connection to this infinite well of energy within can allow you to achieve results in your life you never imagined possible.

These three techniques I’m about to share are renowned for cultivating Shakti (energy of manifestation) and building heat. Therefore, these exercises may not be suitable for women who are pregnant or menstruating. You be the judge.

1. Breath of Fire is a vigorous inhale and exhale through the nose, pumping the navel.

2. Kapalabhati is a fierce focus on the exhale, pumping the navel, with the arms in the air.

3. Bhastrika is a warrior breath pumping arms into air and striking elbows to ribs while saying: “HAH” from the belly.

When you complete these exercises, bring your palms together in front of your heart, close your eyes and harness your energy to visualize yourself in a physical and energetic position of power and balance. Take ownership for the way you feel and the way you want to show up in your life. Take a moment to bow your head and honor the wisdom of your teacher within. Then blink your eyes open and let your light shine.