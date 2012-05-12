mindbodygreen

6 Ayurvedic Tips for Better Digestion

Linda Gobindoss, BSc, MSc
May 12, 2012

In Ayurveda, Agni is known as the fire that drives our digestion. Here are some great Ayurvedic tips to ensure our digestive system works efficiently.

1. Sip (do not simply drink) warm water throughout the day, especially first thing in the morning and at least thirty minutes before larger meals. This will help cleanse your digestive system and facilitate the secretion of gastric juice in the stomach.

2. Use spices. Spices not only provide flavor but they also improve digestion. Some of my favorites are ginger, black pepper, rock salt (Himalayan salt), turmeric, lime, and coriander.

3. Approximately 15-30 minutes after eating, sip on ginger, chamomile, or peppermint tea. (Yes, sipping again and not drinking.) The difference between sipping and drinking is that the former gives a kick to your digestive system whereas the latter floods your stomach and slows down the process.

4. Avoid sleeping straight after eating. Even if you're really tired or full, it's better to go for a walk. This will stimulate your digestion.

5. In the evening, try to eat warm and light meals. In the evening our body begins to slow down, including our metabolism. So try to avoid raw foods like fruit, salad, and dairy products. They all have a 'cold' energy which make them more difficult to digest.

6. Get active! Yes, physical activity is directly related to a good digestion. It stimulates your metabolism, improves your blood flow and helps to relax your mind.

And don't forget the 9 Ayurvedic rules for eating!

Linda Gobindoss, Bsc, MSc Ayurvedic Medicine, is a fully qualified and experienced Ayurvedic Consultant as well as a meditation instructor. Her aim is to inspire and empower people to...

