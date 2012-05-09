We all have so many roles in this wonderful production we call life. Parts include the lines of: spouse, sibling, child, parent, friend, professional, manager, employee, customer, client – sometimes as main solo acts, sometimes all simultaneously.

Quite a remarkably significant undertaking we assume every minute of every day. And although the performances are dynamic, the actor remains, and what fills our being is vital for each brilliant scene.

One key X-factor to successfully juggle all these roles lies in a fundamentally timeless principle: You cannot give what you do not have.

(And therefore, I can only give what I have in me to give. And there is plenty - if we nourish it).

With this thought in mind, the sometimes overwhelming feelings of guilt when saying "no" to something or someone, the selfishness we critically experience when we seemingly put our own needs and wants first before those around us and the insufficiency we are compelled to endure when we are torn between the two, are triumphantly replaced with logic, reason and scientific evidence: I have to give to myself in order to continue to give to others. I can't possibly give what I don’t have.

Because, it makes sense. And for us to continue to give more of the same - at some level, it has to make sense to do so. And we remind ourselves that we too are worthy of receiving.

When I am full, be it of energy, creativity, positivity, abundance, inspiration, motivation and love - there is far more available from within me - to spread to those I am fortunate enough to touch and engage.

However.... When I feel demotivated, weak, depleted, negative, fearful and lacking, there is far less, of anything accessible, for me to share with those I am blessed to serve and love.

Whether we are concerned with our relationships, health, career, finances, contribution, service - and memorizing the unwritten script that we can't give what we don’t have, it becomes an obligation to ourselves and our audience to ensure that we look after ourselves physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. And the best part - not because we are arrogant, egotistical, apathetic and want to showcase at center stage, but because when we are giving to ourselves feeling strong and complete in our bodies, minds, hearts, and souls - we give ourselves the unique ability to do more with ourselves, be more of ourselves and give more of ourselves in every level. And only in this way, can we deeply and truly enrich our own lives through every passionate role we play, where enthralled audiences throughout our daily world are too captured, entertained and engaged- all the more richer.

How can you treat yourself today so you can be more, do more and give more?