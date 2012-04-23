Transforming Self-Denial & Self-Sabotage

On my own journey and in the years since this disclosure, I have played many of the ‘Vanda’ roles. I have been out of touch with what my body has been trying to tell me, deaf to the insightful words of others and woefully unable to articulate my needs, thereby unconsciously setting myself up for failure.

I now realize, I am not alone. Particularly in the west, the inability to trust and act on our body’s messages, along with the voice of our intuitive wisdom begins in childhood. When we are born into families where those closest to us are not ‘ in tune’ and are not ‘present’, we consider it ‘normal’ not to acknowledge physical and intuitive signs.

Then, we find it difficult to trust inner guidance and are unable to express our needs authentically, making it impossible to ‘be’ who we are. As a consequence, the pain of feeling separated from our authentic self is buried in the psyche, manifesting as ‘lost’ aspects that we keep trying to find.

Consequently, it seems normal to disregard our needs and instead we project them onto everyone around us, thinking they should intuitively ‘know’ what we want. This becomes problematic in personal relationships and is high on the list of why so many marriages fall apart.

Only when we wake up to what we have been doing can we change this unhealthy dynamic and initiate profound and lasting change.

For example, we can become acutely aware of deeper messages by entering into active dialogue with physical ailments. We can ask: