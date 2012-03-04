mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Personal Growth

10 Inspiring Quotes to Give You Courage

Jennifer Boire
Jennifer Boire

Image by Lyuba Burakova / Stocksy

It's so easy to give up, or just never get started on making your dream project come true. In fact, sometimes we're our own worst critics.

If you need to feel that your "Wise Inner Self" is on your side rooting for you, here are some wonderful quotes to give you courage.

1. "There are two mistakes one can make along the road to truth...not going all the way, and not starting." – Buddha

2. "Action is a great restorer and builder of confidence. Inaction is not only the result, but the cause, of fear. Perhaps the action you take will be successful; perhaps different action or adjustments will have to follow. But any action is better than no action at all." – Norman Vincent Peale

3. "Let yourself be silently drawn by the stronger pull of what you really love." – Rumi

4. "Your work is to discover your work and then with all your heart to give yourself to it." – Buddha

5. "It’s okay to ask questions, but get the answers. So, where are the answers? Since the questions came from within you, guess where the answers are? Within you". – Prem Rawat

6. "What we perceive as a failure may simply be our inner being's way of telling us that we are ready to move to a new level of growth." – Anne Wilson Schaef

7. "What is your real work? Is it that which pays the bills or is it your art? I think your real work is healing. Whatever helps you become more loving in this lifetime. Whatever helps you forgive yourself, embrace yourself, meet yourself, and free yourself in this lifetime." – Tama Kieves

8. "If you can see your path laid out in front of you, step by step, you know it's not your path. Your own path you make with every step you take. That's why it's your path." – Joseph Campbell

9. "The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any." – Alice Walker

10. "The power is in you. The answer is in you. And you are the answer to all your searches: you are the goal. You are the answer. It's never outside." – Eckhart Tolle

And here's a bonus quote:) "Dear Past, thank you for the lessons. Dear Future, I'm Ready!" – Quan yin, on Facebook

Jennifer Boire
Jennifer Boire
Jennifer Boire is a recovering perfectionist, the author of The Tao of Turning Fifty, and leads retreats and Creative Journaling classes for women in the Montreal area. 

