Disturbing Facts About Happy Meals (Infographic)
Written by mindbodygreen
February 28, 2012
Did you know that childhood obesity has tripled in the last 30 years? Or that McDonald's sells $3 billion worth of Happy Meals to kids every year?! (37 percent of kids say that McDonald's is their favorite fast-food chain, too.)
These are just some of the disturbing facts in this infographic about Happy Meals.
What do you think?
Source: http://frugaldad.com
