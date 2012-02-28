mindbodygreen

Disturbing Facts About Happy Meals (Infographic)

Written by mindbodygreen
February 28, 2012

Did you know that childhood obesity has tripled in the last 30 years? Or that McDonald's sells $3 billion worth of Happy Meals to kids every year?! (37 percent of kids say that McDonald's is their favorite fast-food chain, too.)

These are just some of the disturbing facts in this infographic about Happy Meals.

What do you think?

Source: http://frugaldad.com

