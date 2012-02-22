mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Routines
|
Personal Story

Why I Love Yoga's Bird Asanas

Shari Hochberg
Written by Shari Hochberg

Image by Claire Grieves / Contributor

Eagle. Swan. Pigeon. Crow. I was never a fan of birds growing up. These flying creatures were scary and loud with their frightening, pointy beaks and terrifying claws. And that old Alfred Hitchcock movie certainly did not help matters. But, now I love birds. Well, that is to say the various bird asanas practiced in yoga.

One of the best asanas for the legs and shoulders is eagle, or garudasana. I love the twisting of the arms, the generous stretching of the shoulders, the hooking of the foot behind the calf and the ever so slightly forward bow. In Hindu mythology Garuda is known as the king of birds. He transports the God Vishnu and is said to be eager to help humanity fight against demons. And somehow when your palms are together and your middle finger is pressed into your third eye, you do feel mighty strong and powerful, just like an eagle.

One of the more challenging bird asanas I am currently working on is the peacock, or mayurasana. It is an advanced balancing pose that is amazing for the wrists and arms and aids in digestion. I read that In Hinduism, the peacock is associated with Saraswati, a deity representing benevolence, kindness and patience. I will certainly need quite a bit of that for this pose.

The pigeon. The bird we tend to despise in nature and the one that makes its mark all over our cities is actually an incredible hip opener stretch, truly beneficial for everyone. Pigeon, or eka pada rajakapotasana assists in not only the hips, but also the abdomen, the thighs, knees and shoulders. And before you lower down into the pose, your arms are stretched overhead and you puff up your chest just like a proud pigeon.

And finally, my favorite bird asana, the swan. It is a beautiful and elegant pose, which is a transition following pigeon. Although there are numerous variations of this posture, such as grabbing one foot, or both feet touching back of the head, I tend to hook my back foot into the crook of my elbow, elongating the front and back body. And I do feel rather graceful like a swan, well, at least for the moment.

I still tend to avoid large areas of flocking birds in nature and around the city, but in the studio, I embrace all birds and my bird-loving yogis!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Shari Hochberg
Shari Hochberg
Shari L. Hochberg discovered the positive and unlimited effects of a consistent yoga practice nine years ago. Her journey included numerous disciplines, but, it wasn’t until Ashtanga...

More On This Topic

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-4067/Why-I-Love-Yogas-Bird-Asanas.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!