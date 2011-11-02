Johnson & Johnson Has Toxins in Baby Shampoo

Toxins in everyday skin and beauty products is a HUGE problem. Thanks to people like Horst Rechelbacher, Dr. Frank Lipman, Stacy Malkan, Annie Leonard, Siobhan O'Connor and Alexandra Spunt, and even celebs Gisele Bundchen and Miranda Kerr, more and more people are realizing that cosmetics and everyday skin care and beauty products like shampoo, lipstick, and sunscreen are filled with cancer-causing chemicals.

We're beginning to see more organic and natural skin care products show up in stores, with brands like Tata Harper, Intelligent Nutrients and Pangea gaining more national distribution. However, we still have a ways to go in this movement, as some of the traditional powerhouses like Johnson & Johnson have been slow to remove chemicals from their products. It especially stinks when these chemicals can be found in baby products.

The Campaign for Safe Cosmetics issued a statement yesterday about a chemical that's in Johnson & Johnson's baby shampoo. Here are some of the highlights from their statment: