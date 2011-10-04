Pranayama - 4th Limb of Yoga

Again, one could say the universe forces itself inside you through your lungs. It forces life into you, prana!

"The breath is an immediate connection to the Universal." -- John Friend

The human brain has the ability to create concepts, which separates us from all other species! 25% of all oxygen inhaled is used by our brains. However:

"A small piece of your brain is this consciousness. If you really look at who you are - most of your brain is dedicated to autonomic functions - you're a machine!" -- Courtney Raia

So back to Pranayama! The 4th limb of yoga!

"If you control your breath you can control your mind!" -- BKS Iyengar.

Notice how we lose our breath when we experience extreme emotional situations! Our emotions deepen our breath and sometimes we even hold our breath! Others will say don't forget to take a deep breath! So our emotions can effect our breath.

Can the reverse occur? Can the breath effect our emotions? Yes!

We can learn to control our mind by controlling our breath! Notice when you're calm how easy your breathing is?

Try this: