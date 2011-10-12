mindbodygreen

Personal Growth

Byron Katie: Attachment to Thoughts

Written by mindbodygreen
October 12, 2011

"A thought is harmless unless we believe it. It's not our thoughts, but our attachment to our thoughts, that causes suffering. Attaching to a thought means believing that it’s true, without inquiring. A belief is a thought that we’ve been attaching to, often for years."

-- Byron Katie in Loving What Is

