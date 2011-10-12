Byron Katie: Attachment to Thoughts
October 12, 2011
"A thought is harmless unless we believe it. It's not our thoughts, but our attachment to our thoughts, that causes suffering. Attaching to a thought means believing that it’s true, without inquiring. A belief is a thought that we’ve been attaching to, often for years."
-- Byron Katie in Loving What Is
