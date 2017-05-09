Steal It! The Australian Yoga Secret We're Obsessing Over

When I meet people from Australia, I'm often blown away by their happy, radiant vibes. They definitely have something figured out that I don't, but what is it?

As a fitness editor, I have to wonder: Do their sunny, sparkly vibes have something to do with their workout routines? Are they on the same steady stream of barre, boot camps, boxing, yoga, and treadmills as we are in the United States? Not quite. "We're a pretty diverse bunch when it comes to exercise, but being outdoors whenever possible is a pretty big theme," Leanne Gerich, manager of Stretch Yoga in Brisbane, Australia, told me.

If you, too, aspire to exercise like an Australian, here's what you need to know.