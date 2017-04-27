6 Things You Need To Know Today (April 27)

According to a small new study, it may be better to exercise on an empty stomach than after breakfast. While this study was only conducted on men, researchers found that participants who worked out in a fasted state burned more fat than those who had eaten a substantial breakfast. "If we just think of this in evolutionary terms," study author Dylan Thompson says, "our ancestors would have had to expend a great deal of energy through physical activity in order to hunt and gather food. So, it would be perfectly normal for the exercise to come first, and the food to follow." Noted. (NYT)