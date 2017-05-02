What The Healthiest People We Know Eat For Breakfast

I have many favorite healthy and delicious breakfasts that I enjoy but my favorite right now is a toasted sprouted rye bread with avocado, sautéed kale, a hard-boiled egg, and chili flakes. You get the perfect combo of complex carbs, healthy fat, protein, fiber, and dark leafy greens. Ideally, you want to eat a protein-rich breakfast within two hours of waking up. Not everyone is hungry first thing in the morning, but if you go too long without eating, your blood sugar will drop and you will likely end up starving and potentially make poor food choices out of hunger. Protein in the morning helps to control your cravings and hunger for the rest of the day. I always recommend trying to get in some greens in the morning as well.

—Miranda Hammer, R.D., founder of Crunchy Radish (and mbg class instructor!)