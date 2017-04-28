Is Soy A Health Food? A Functional Doctor (And Breast Cancer Survivor) Weighs In

Most importantly, when you do reach for soy, make sure it is non-GMO and organic. Avoid genetically modified and processed soy. Refined soy is often added to food products such as protein bars and cereals in an effort to increase their protein content. On the label, you will see the ingredient hydrolyzed soy protein or soy protein isolates. These concentrated soy sources have not been adequately studied, so I recommend that you avoid them completely.

You don't need to be afraid of organic soy milk, edamame, tofu, and soybeans. These naturally high-protein foods are rich in healthy phytonutrients and can be an excellent component of your diet.

Remember, the key is to create a healthy terrain in your body where cancer is less likely to grow (I discuss this more in my free ebook). With the right dietary choices, you're well on your way.