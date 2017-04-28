mindbodygreen

Close banner
Women's Health

Is Soy A Health Food? A Functional Doctor (And Breast Cancer Survivor) Weighs In

Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
Family Functional Medicine Doctor By Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
Family Functional Medicine Doctor
Elizabeth Boham, MD, MS, RD is board certified in family medicine from Albany Medical School, and is an Institute for Functional Medicine certified practitioner. She is also the medical director of The UltraWellness Center.
Is Soy A Health Food? A Functional Doctor (And Breast Cancer Survivor) Weighs In

Photo by Stocksy

April 28, 2017

I am a breast cancer survivor and physician, and I always get asked about soy. Here are all the soy do’s and don'ts that you need to know.

The Do's

Soy, in its natural, non-GMO form (i.e., edamame, tofu, and soybeans) can be a great food for people who want to prevent breast cancer and even for those who have had breast cancer. Eating soy as a child or in the premenopausal years can actually result in a lower risk of breast cancer in future years. There are many theories for why this correlation is found. One explanation may be the phytonutrient genistein found in soy. Phytonutrients are components in plant foods that have many health benefits, including lowering the risk of many diseases such as cancer. This is why it is important to get a rainbow of colorful plant foods from your diet on a daily basis. The phytonutrient genistein has anti-cancerous properties and has been shown to positively modify the estrogen receptor. This may affect the way our own estrogen affects our body, lowering our risk of estrogen-related cancers.

Article continues below

What About Postmenopausal Women?

Postmenopausal women, whose estrogen levels are naturally lower, may not receive all of the benefits from soy. There has been some concern that for postmenopausal women who have had an estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer or are currently fighting cancer, soy could increase a woman’s estrogen level. Despite this, many studies have shown that these women do not need to avoid soy. The Shanghai Breast Cancer Survival Study is one of the largest studies to date to explore the relationship between soy and risk of breast cancer. They found that among women with breast cancer, soy food consumption was associated with decreased risk of death and recurrence. This decreased risk was found in women with all types of breast cancer (estrogen-receptor-positive or estrogen-receptor-negative) and in both users and nonusers of tamoxifen. While these results may seem confusing, the take-home message is this: Soy intake is safe and likely beneficial for all women. That being said, if you are a postmenopausal woman with breast cancer, it is important that you discuss this with your own personal doctor.

The Don'ts

Most importantly, when you do reach for soy, make sure it is non-GMO and organic. Avoid genetically modified and processed soy. Refined soy is often added to food products such as protein bars and cereals in an effort to increase their protein content. On the label, you will see the ingredient hydrolyzed soy protein or soy protein isolates. These concentrated soy sources have not been adequately studied, so I recommend that you avoid them completely.

You don't need to be afraid of organic soy milk, edamame, tofu, and soybeans. These naturally high-protein foods are rich in healthy phytonutrients and can be an excellent component of your diet.

Remember, the key is to create a healthy terrain in your body where cancer is less likely to grow (I discuss this more in my free ebook). With the right dietary choices, you're well on your way.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D. Family Functional Medicine Doctor
Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D. is board certified in family medicine from Albany Medical College, and is Institute for Functional Medicine certified. She is also the medical director...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
$99.99

How To Balance Your Hormones

With Sara Gottfried, M.D.
How To Balance Your Hormones
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-30033/is-soy-a-health-food-a-functional-doctor-and-breast-cancer-survivor-weighs-in.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!