5 Unlikely Causes Of Your Chronic Sinus Issues

About 80 percent of your immune system is in your good old gut and the trillions of bacteria making up your microbiome regulate your immune system and overall health in many different ways. Your sinuses, nose, and mouth are just extensions of your digestive tract. (Don't be grossed out; it's science.) And when your gut health is compromised it can lead to a lack of good bacteria in your sinuses.

It is important to have a proper balance of good bacteria throughout your whole body; studies have shown that people who struggle with chronic sinus infections have less bacterial diversity in the microbes of their nose. An unhealthy microbiome (or one that lacks variety) leads to chronic inflammation, which you can see in the inflammation of the mucus membrane that is causing the blockage of the drainage ducts and fluid in the sinuses that leads to an infection. Candida overgrowth can also start to creep up after long-term antibiotic use, triggering more sinus infections and perpetuating the vicious cycle of infection.

What to do about it: I suggest running microbiome labs to find out the landscape of your gut garden. Probiotics such as lactobacillus have been shown to improve sinusitis symptoms. Plus, healing foods like celery juice and bone broth are some of my favorite ways to heal the gut.