25 Reasons To Do Yoga Every Single Day

I started practicing yoga at a young age, so I've known for years that yoga is good for me simply because of how it makes me feel. Every time I take a class, I leave feeling great. It physically changes my body, improves my focus, and gives me confidence.

Still, I only went to class two or three times per week, and I barely practiced at home. It took me seven years of learning and teaching yoga before I finally had a daily practice—because I began to crave it. I noticed that when I didn't practice, I felt physically and mentally worse during the day.

Now that I have that daily practice, I can hardly imagine living without it. It brings so many benefits to my life, and I'm talking about benefits far beyond a flat belly and a yoga butt. I'm talking about a sense of balance, ease, and focus in my day, a sense of real, true health.

Don't put a daily practice off for years like I did. If you have taken a yoga class and walked away feeling great, don't wait until you injure yourself from lack of mobility or have trouble falling asleep at night. If you need more reasons to develop a home practice, I've come up with 25 of them. Because yes, yoga really is that good.

1. It's free!

2. You don't need any special equipment; you can do it anywhere: on a rug, on the grass, on the floor. So even when you're on a trip, you can take your practice with you.

3. You can wear your pajamas. You can just roll out of bed onto the floor. You don't need fancy yoga clothes or special gym shoes.

4. You don't have to worry about any strange noises that come out of your body to embarrass you in front of a class. That's a nice bonus, right?

5. You won't have to worry about comparing yourself with or keeping up with anyone else.

6. You can tailor your practice to the poses and pace that suit you best. No class will ever be able to do that better than you because every body has unique and different needs every day.

7. Yoga makes you more productive. Seriously, if one of your excuses is, "I'm too busy; I don't have time!" try getting up half an hour earlier to practice first thing. You'll soon realize that a yoga practice creates more time in your day.

8. Yoga increases your energy. Along with making you more efficient with your time by helping you stay relaxed and focused, a morning yoga practice energizes you by increasing your oxygen intake and stimulating blood flow across your whole body.