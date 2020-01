S.O. Asking For Space? Here's What It Actually Means (And How To Keep Your Sh*t Together)

What Amanda needs to do is back off from her fiancé. She needs to give him space while she focuses on her own inner work. If she lets go of trying to control him and learns to be loving to herself and to him, it’s possible that he will come back into the relationship. He must have loved her when he asked her to marry him, and he likely still loves her, but he can’t feel his love for her when she is trying to control him. Letting go of the control and learning to take responsibility for her own feelings may give him the space to again feel his love for her.

While there are no guarantees that learning to love herself and share her love will bring him back into the relationship, she is virtually guaranteed that he will not come back if she continues to try to control him.