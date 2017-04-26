mindbodygreen

The Flowy Athleisure Trend Every Celebrity Is Obsessing Over This Spring

The Flowy Athleisure Trend Every Celebrity Is Obsessing Over This Spring

Photo by Miachel Breton / mbg Creative

April 26, 2017

Ultra-comfortable track pants are back and bolder than ever. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Rihanna are dressing them up with heels and down with sneakers, yogis are slipping them on over leggings before and after class, and they've become an mbg workwear staple.

Whether you want to style a chic black pair with heels and wear them to happy hour or stroll to brunch in a loud-patterned pair, we've got you covered. Here are the track pants we're eyeing this season, plus how to style them.

Black track pants with bold yellow stripe.

The Flowy Athleisure Trend Every Celebrity Is Obsessing Over This Spring

Target Women's Track Pant—Who What Wear, $29.99

Tailored wool track pants.

The Flowy Athleisure Trend Every Celebrity Is Obsessing Over This Spring

Sweaty Betty Tear-Away Luxe Pants, $195

Suede patterned track pants.

The Flowy Athleisure Trend Every Celebrity Is Obsessing Over This Spring

PrismSport track pant, $90

Color-blocking tapered track pants.

The Flowy Athleisure Trend Every Celebrity Is Obsessing Over This Spring

No Ka'Oi Prana Pant, $273

Here's how to style them.

The Flowy Athleisure Trend Every Celebrity Is Obsessing Over This Spring

J. Crew Vintage Cotton T-Shirt, $32.50

Free People Keep-It-In-Check Sweater Jacket, $148

Reebok Freestyle Hi Face 35 Sneaker, $90

