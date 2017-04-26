The Flowy Athleisure Trend Every Celebrity Is Obsessing Over This Spring
Ultra-comfortable track pants are back and bolder than ever. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Rihanna are dressing them up with heels and down with sneakers, yogis are slipping them on over leggings before and after class, and they've become an mbg workwear staple.
Whether you want to style a chic black pair with heels and wear them to happy hour or stroll to brunch in a loud-patterned pair, we've got you covered. Here are the track pants we're eyeing this season, plus how to style them.
Black track pants with bold yellow stripe.
Tailored wool track pants.
Suede patterned track pants.
Color-blocking tapered track pants.
No Ka'Oi Prana Pant, $273
Here's how to style them.
