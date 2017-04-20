This Is How Much Money The Founder Of Bulletproof Spends On Food Every Week

Yeah, I travel 125 days of the year, so I don't have much choice about it. One thing that I made a commitment to is I'm not going to eat antibiotic-treated mystery industrial animals. If the meat isn't grass-fed, I won't eat it. There's almost always fish on the menu—you can always order fish. I'll also ask for steamed veggies instead of the Brussels sprouts deep-fried in whatever. I'll tell them I'm not here for the flavor; I'm here for the feeling when I'm done with the food. One thing almost all restaurants do is they have spice mixes, and many of these are 74 percent MSG by weight, but they don't have to call it MSG. So the chef will look you in the eye and tell you there's no MSG, but he doesn't know it's there. So I usually also tell them, unless it's a whole herb, don't use it on my food. Make it simple. Ask them to cook the food gently, give me more vegetables than you think a human can eat, and don't add a ton of unnecessary seasonings. The most important thing is to be nice.