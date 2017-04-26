Why Lady Gaga Is Our Mental Health Hero

Anyone who's been in physical pain for longer than a few hours knows that it has debilitating effects on the mind. Taking to Instagram once again, Lady Gaga shared her experience with chronic pain, giving the elusive and often brushed-off condition some credibility. "I was so overwhelmed by the empathy, confessions & personal stories of chronic pain in response to my previous post I thought what the hell. Maybe I should just share some of my personal remedies I've acquired over the past five years. Everyone's body and condition is different U should consult w ure Dr. but what the heck here we go!"

She goes on to share her story about body spasms. "When my body goes into a spasm one thing I find really helps is infrared sauna. I've invested in one. They come in a large box form as well as a low coffin-like form and even some like electric blankets! You can also look around your community for a infrared sauna parlor or homeopathic center that has one." She ended with, "Hope this helps some of you, it helps me to keep doing my passion, job and the things I love even on days when I feel like I can't get out of bed. Love you and thank you for all your positive messages."

One of the fascinating parts of mental health is that it cannot be seen—there's no open wound, and even obvious symptoms can be passed off as nothing for many of us. Individuals like Lady Gaga and Prince William, each well-respected in their fields, are shining a light on the fact that no one needs to be a super human. If Lady Gaga and Prince William sought help, it's OK for any of us, too.