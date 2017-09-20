Men & Women Have Fundamentally Different Perspectives On Sex: Here's The Reason

Men and women tend to think differently about sex and relationships. Usually, men are able to separate sex from intimate emotional connection while women cannot. As such, men are more likely than women to actively pursue nonrelational sex. But that does not mean women don't enjoy sex every bit as much as men. They just tend to prefer it in the context of an emotionally intimate relationship. In other words, women tend to be more interested in their connection to the other person, whereas men are typically focused on the other person's sexual body parts.

For a real-world illustration of this dichotomy, consider the difference between hard-core pornography, which caters to a mostly male audience, and romance novels and movies, which cater to a mostly female audience. Most male-oriented erotica (hard-core porn) is nothing more than an endless stream of body parts and sexual acts—no kissing, no foreplay, no storyline, and no emotional intimacy. Meanwhile, erotica for women often skips the sex act entirely (as we see in Harlequin romance novels), focusing instead on the nature and intensity of the couple's emotional interaction, because that is the driving force in female sexual desire.

In their book A Billion Wicked Thoughts, authors Ogi Ogas and Sai Gaddam suggest a possible bio-evolutionary reason for this deep difference in male and female sexual desire, writing: