mindbodygreen

Close banner

These Must-Have Apps Make Eating Healthy Super Easy

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
These Must-Have Apps Make Eating Healthy Super Easy

Photo by Stocksy

April 18, 2017

Your phone has a ton of power to make your healthy lifestyle way easier—and these apps help you harness it. From making sure your seafood is safe and sustainable to easily identifying gluten and other allergens at the grocery store, these apps make eating healthy way easier and way more fun.

Seafood Watch

These Must-Have Apps Make Eating Healthy Super Easy

This app, brought to you by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, will be your new best friend at the grocery store or fishmonger. It tells you which type of fish are sustainably farmed or typically wild-caught, so you can buy better for your environment and your body.

Best for: people who eat seafood regularly and care about the environment.

Cost: Free.

Check it out here.

Article continues below

The Blender Girl Smoothies

These Must-Have Apps Make Eating Healthy Super Easy

Struggling to shake up your smoothie game? This app has you covered, with recipes based on feelings ("I feel at the top of my game"), cravings ("I crave an exotic ride") and needs ("I need a burst of energy"). Every smoothie tells you its functional purpose, whether it's inflammation-busting, immunity-boosting, or weight-loss promoting.

Best for: people who get bored with their daily smoothie or want to start making smoothies but don't know where to begin.

Cost: $4.99

Check it out here.

Harvest

These Must-Have Apps Make Eating Healthy Super Easy

Ever wonder how to tell if that butternut squash at the grocery store is ripe? This app has you covered. With listings for basically every fruit and vegetable, it tells you what's in season, how to select the best ones, and how to store your purchased produce so it stays fresh longer.

Best for: people who are sick of their greens going bad or who want the most delicious produce they can get.

Cost: $1.99

Check it out here.

Article continues below

Is My Food Safe?

These Must-Have Apps Make Eating Healthy Super Easy

Sniff test, be gone! This app covers both safe cooking temperatures for food and storage times. You'll never again have to Google, "How long do leftover keep?"

Best for: people who never want to waste a bite.

Cost: Free.

Check it out here.

ShopWell

These Must-Have Apps Make Eating Healthy Super Easy

If you're looking to avoid gluten, dairy, peanuts, soy, or a host of other allergens, you need this app. It lets you scan any grocery store item to quickly identify hidden allergens (you select the ones you're watching out for, and the app remembers them for the future).

Best for: people with food allergies.

Cost: Free.

Check it out here.

Article continues below

My New Roots

These Must-Have Apps Make Eating Healthy Super Easy

We're big fans of My New Roots blogger Sarah Britton around here, and this app is one of the best healthy recipe apps we've seen. It's absolutely packed with gorgeous produce-centric meals, with stunning photos for each one.

Best for: people who want healthy dinner inspiration, stat.

Cost: $4.99

Check it out here.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Social Good

World Water Day: Here Are 24 Ways To Save Water In & Around Your Home

Sarah Regan
World Water Day: Here Are 24 Ways To Save Water In & Around Your Home
Home

The Top 6 Sources Of Waste In Your Kitchen & How To Avoid Them

Shannon Kenny
The Top 6 Sources Of Waste In Your Kitchen & How To Avoid Them
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals
Recipes

Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes

Amanda Torres, M.S.
Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes
Integrative Health

The 3 Types Of Stress & How To Manage Them, According To Experts

Kristin Hickey
The 3 Types Of Stress & How To Manage Them, According To Experts
Functional Food

Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier

Brian Pizzitola
Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine

Abby Moore
How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine
Routines

All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout
Beauty

Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin

Jamie Schneider
Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin
Personal Growth

How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home
Meditation

Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How

Kaia Roman
Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How
Functional Food

The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad

Abby Moore
The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-29875/these-musthave-apps-make-eating-healthy-super-easy.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!