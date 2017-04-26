I Couldn't Conceive Naturally, So I Adopted An Embryo. Here's What It Was Like

After signing legal agreements to transfer ownership of the embryos (because embryos are considered property in the eyes of the law), we moved on to the medical phase, in which I was accepted as a patient at the clinic (located in Virginia), where the embryos were created and we set a transfer date. Following a very rigorous, three-month cryo calendar packed full of a regimen of hormone injections and oral medications, biweekly blood work, tests, and ultrasounds, we flew to Virginia for our first embryo transfer. We were thrilled to find out two weeks later that I was pregnant. At age 46, I gave birth to our son, Trevor, in December 2012, and at last, we were parents.

Shortly after Trevor was born, we decided to pursue another embryo transfer and made plans for July 2013. Again, we traveled to Virginia and found out two weeks later we were pregnant. Our hearts rejoiced being doubly blessed when I gave birth to our daughter, Aubrey, in March 2014, just a couple of months shy of turning 48.

While our journey to fill the baby carriage has certainly been unconventional, Dan and I wouldn't change a thing. Through EA, we have two amazing children, a close relationship with our donor family, and have been able to encourage other couples struggling with infertility. Often couples will ask why we chose embryo adoption over other family-building options. While the list of reasons is long, here is a high-level purview. I could experience pregnancy, it's the most cost-effective option for family building, I could bond in utero with the baby, we could have genetic siblings, the legal contract is definitive, we would receive three generations of medical history, and we could give a full life to one of the 60,000 frozen embryos here in the United States.

Experiencing the blessings of EA, while knowing the struggle, pain, and expense of infertility, we hope that our story encourages others to take a step of faith.