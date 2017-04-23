mindbodygreen

Close banner
Functional Food

You Can Biohack Your Smoothie. Here's How

Lauren Chambers
Written by Lauren Chambers
You Can Biohack Your Smoothie. Here's How

Photo by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 23, 2017

I'm a big believer in functional food. Food should not only taste and look good but make you feel good. It should improve your health and well-being, not detract from it.

Thus I'm always finding ways to tweak real-food recipes to make them work harder for my body, so that I, in turn, have to do less. This practice has now officially been coined "biohacking" thanks to David Asprey, creator of the infamous bulletproof coffee.

He claims that if we want better outputs—to have more energy and focus, to be free of disease, to have a better memory, to perform optimally in business and athletics—we need to adjust the things we put into our bodies and minds to stack the deck in our favor.

Think simple upgrades like blending MCT oil with your coffee for sustained energy and stabilized blood sugar levels or adding apple cider vinegar to salad dressings for a boost of good gut-healing bacteria. Or, in this case, adding just the right amount of nutrients to your smoothie bowl for amazing results, both in the bowl and with your body.

You Can Biohack Your Smoothie. Here's How

Photo by Stocksy

1. Pick your protein.

While the green smoothie trend is one I'm fully on board with, not all of them are created equal. A smoothie loaded with simply fruits and veggies supplies you with some great nutrients, but a lack of protein sets you up for low blood sugar levels later. Adding some quality protein will ensure your stabilizing energy, plus it adds a thick, creamy texture to smoothie bowls. Try natural, plant-based sources of protein like nuts or seeds, nut/seed butter, and coconut meat. If you're reaching for a protein powder, look for one with as FEW ingredients as possible. My current go-to (and one I use in the recipe below) is a vanilla bone broth collagen protein. Which leads me to...

Article continues below

2. Go for gut-friendly.

Frequent exposure to antibiotics, toxins, processed foods, chemicals, and beauty products damages the good gut bacteria in our intestines, which regulates everything from digestion and detoxification to brain health, and allows bad bacteria to thrive, which can cause a plethora of health problems.

Bone broth is one of the most beneficial foods to consume to restore gut health and therefore support immune system function and healthy inflammation response, while collagen and glutamine help seal these openings in the gut lining and support gut integrity. Try adding a scoop of collagen or bone-broth protein in your smoothie and you can check No. 1 and No. 2 off your list, or reach for probiotic-rich coconut yogurt.

3. Fat is your friend.

Fats rich in heart-healthy omega-3s like avocado, coconut oil, nuts and seeds, nut butter, and coconut all slow the absorption of food in our blood stream, giving us that level, sustained energy we need (and helping us stay satiated and fuller longer). When my clients tell me they're constantly hungry, it's almost always from a lack of quality fat in their diet. Adding fat to your smoothie bowl adds amazing taste and texture and helps keep brain fog at bay while assisting in fat loss, weight control, and moisturizing skin.

Article continues below

4. Veggies...because green smoothie.

This one is pretty much a no-brainer at this point, but there are ways to get creative with your veggies for additional health-boosting benefits. While spinach is always an easy and healthy option, try reaching for frozen zucchini or cauliflower. They're high in fiber and magnesium, which assists in muscle function and reduces sugar cravings.

5. Make your toppings count.

Let's be real: The best part about a smoothie bowl is the toppings. But instead of reaching for any old granola, grab superfood-status foods that taste good and have a sense of purpose. My go-to is bee pollen, which gives you a natural energy boost and is rich in L-glutamine, a key nutrient in helping to reduce sugar cravings and stabilizing blood sugar. Some of my other faves include pumpkin seeds, fresh mint or herbs, shredded coconut, blueberries, sliced banana, cashew butter, cacao nibs, and even a dusting of spirulina.

Article continues below

Bonus tip:

While the smoothie bowl trend is one of my fave creative ways to get a delicious daily dose of nutrients, they can also be a sneaky source of serious sugar (think lots of fruit, dates, agave syrup, sweetened nut milks, granola, etc). Making your own and "biohacking" it with plenty of quality fat, protein, veggies, and nutrient-dense toppings will ensure your smoothie bowl sets you up to look and feel your absolute best.

Biohacked Green Beauty Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients

  • 1 cup full-fat canned coconut milk (or other unsweetened, nondairy milk)
  • 1 scoop vanilla bone broth protein (this is my favorite)
  • 1 heaping cup frozen spinach
  • ½ cup frozen zucchini
  • ½ cup avocado, skin and pit removed
  • 1 teaspoon fresh ginger
  • 1 frozen banana
  • 1 handful frozen blueberries
Article continues below

Topping options:

Get creative! Try bee pollen, berries, sliced banana, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds, shredded coconut, nut butter, fresh mint and herbs, spirulina, or a clean granola like Wildway of Life Grainless Granola.

Method

Add all ingredients together in a high-speed blender and thoroughly mix. Pour into a bowl and top with any of the options listed above.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Lauren Chambers
Lauren Chambers
Lauren Chambers of SofreshNsogreen is on a mission to help you live your happiest, healthiest life, one delicious and simple plant-based recipe at a time.

More On This Topic

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-29800/you-can-biohack-your-smoothie-heres-how.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!