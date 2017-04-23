You Can Biohack Your Smoothie. Here's How

I'm a big believer in functional food. Food should not only taste and look good but make you feel good. It should improve your health and well-being, not detract from it.

Thus I'm always finding ways to tweak real-food recipes to make them work harder for my body, so that I, in turn, have to do less. This practice has now officially been coined "biohacking" thanks to David Asprey, creator of the infamous bulletproof coffee.

He claims that if we want better outputs—to have more energy and focus, to be free of disease, to have a better memory, to perform optimally in business and athletics—we need to adjust the things we put into our bodies and minds to stack the deck in our favor.

Think simple upgrades like blending MCT oil with your coffee for sustained energy and stabilized blood sugar levels or adding apple cider vinegar to salad dressings for a boost of good gut-healing bacteria. Or, in this case, adding just the right amount of nutrients to your smoothie bowl for amazing results, both in the bowl and with your body.