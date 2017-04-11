How This Yoga Superstar Overcame Anxiety & Depression

When Jessamyn Stanely first discovered yoga back in 2011, her body was stiff and inflexible. She was prone to bouts of anxiety and depression, and sleepless nights were not uncommon.

But a regular practice promptly changed her body and mind, so she decided to share this transformation with others by becoming certified to teach and sharing the details of her practice on Instagram. Six years later, she's the author of Every Body Yoga, out this month.

We caught up with Jessamyn last week to hear more about what kind of impact yoga has had on her life and how her practice has evolved over time. Here's what she had to say.