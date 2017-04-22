This Portland Cabin Is A Colorful Sanctuary. Let's Take A Tour

If you drive 30 minutes outside of Portland and follow the chorus of chickens, guinea pigs, and Pomeranians, you'll eventually stumble across Anna Margaret's dramatic A-frame. The cabin, which the online boutique owner shares with her husband, two daughters, and their small farm of animals, feels like a creative exhale. Colorful relics from travels, bold pieces of art, and hand-spun touches appear and multiply everywhere you turn. Margaret lovingly tags it with #ourmagicAframe, a fitting description for a space that might as well have fairies popping out of every corner.