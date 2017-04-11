What Does Your Sleep Style Say About You?

These people are chronically sleep-deprived individuals. People can be sleep deprived for various reasons, one being a sleep disorder (quality), environmental influences (quality and quantity), and the other being that sleep is not a priority or they simply have too much to do (quantity). The possibility of a sleep disorder should be evaluated by a sleep specialist, but the other two are something that most individuals can explore themselves. When looking at the environment I like to think about the five senses.

Here's your sleep plan. For sight (or light), the darker the better. While this may feel obvious, what many people do not know is that any form of blue light (460nm) tells your brain to turn off the melatonin faucet. This can be problematic when watching something on your iPad, for example. There are commercially available products that can help, like blue blocking glasses, filters for the various devices, etc.).

Sound is the next one. Believe it or not, if it is too quiet your hearing becomes more acute, and you hear every little noise. Having some noise, light music, or a sound machine will be helpful.

For touch, I think of temperature. Cooler is better and there is plenty of data to support that. And make sure your bed is not older than seven or eight years, and you are changing you pillows every 18 to 24 months (memory foam can last a bit longer).

In regards to smell, there are double-blind placebo-controlled studies on lavender and ylang-ylang. Both have been shown to provide a relaxation response to help relax before sleep.

Finally there's taste. Here you want to avoid heavy meals within four hours of bedtime as it can be disruptive to sleep.

Looking at sleep as a priority is tough. The more your brain gets sleep deprived, the more it tells you it is fine! Sleep affects every organ system and every disease state. It even affects how we think, react, our emotions, and most importantly our health.