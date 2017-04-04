Staggering Statistics On Depression Will Make You Wonder Why It's So Hard To Be Happy

This new report, part of a yearlong campaign called "Depression: let's talk." States that depression is now the leading cause of illness and disability in the world. It also challenges our health care system's ability to handle depression, pointing out that half of the people with it don't get the help they need. Even in high-income countries, only about 50 percent of people with depression actually get treatment. And with statistics like this, it might be time to rethink our approach to mental health care entirely.

But treating depression isn't as easy as just taking a pill. It's a complex illness, there are many depression subtypes, and antidepressant medications don't work as well as we'd like. And are medications even the best solution? Many of our wellness experts urge patients to consider other more natural options—ones that address the root cause of depression instead of covering up the symptoms.

Why are so many people depressed in the first place? According to Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo, a psychologist and mbg mental health expert, "There are several reasons for the increase in depression. For one, stress levels are at an all-time high. And stress can often exacerbate depression. What's more, pervasive perfectionism, loneliness, poor nutrition, sedentary lifestyles, relationship strain, and sleep deprivation can all contribute to depression." And most of us can probably relate to at least one of these.