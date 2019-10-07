mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food
|
Expert Reviewed

11 Foods That'll Stop Your Sugar Craving In Its Tracks

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN
Expert review by Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian
Abby K. Cannon, JD, RD is an attorney turned dietitian who lives a very low waste lifestyle. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in psychology and received her law degree from Brooklyn Law School cum laude. She graduated from Queens College and became a registered dietitian in 2016.

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Last updated on October 7, 2019
We’re all about cutting out sugar, but sometimes, cravings can be tough to ignore. With that in mind, we asked Filippa Salomonsson, the author of Sugar Detox: Three Weeks to a Healthier, Happier, More Balanced Life, for her top foods to bust a sugar craving, stat. Here are her picks.

1. Chia seeds

Photo: Stocksy

Chia can absorb up to 10 times their own weight in liquid, so they make you feel full quickly. This seed will help prevent overeating and snacking.

Try this: Want to learn more about chia? Here's how to use these tiny seeds to make cookies, jam, breakfast, and more.

Article continues below

2. Spirulina

Photo: Fern Olivia

Spirulina is a superfood is so many ways, especially in regards to cravings. It is the most digestible protein that quickly satisfies hunger. It also delivers a variety of vitamins and minerals that help your body make more energy.

Try this: This spirulina quinoa superfood salad will become your favorite sugar-busting dinner in no time.

3. Coconut oil

Photo: Melissa Rousseau

Coconut oil has a slightly sweet taste. It slows down the release of glucose into the blood, which gives you a longer feeling of satisfaction.

Try this: Blend up a coconut-oil-spiked turmeric latte—it's the perfect post-dinner drink to stop any sugar cravings in their tracks.

Article continues below

4. Flaxseeds

Photo: Stocksy

Ground flaxseeds contain fiber, which helps you feel fuller longer. Many alternative medicine practitioners also mention that flaxseeds can also reduce candida symptoms, which is a major cause of sugar cravings.

Try this: Ready for a bread that'll blow your mind? This version uses flaxseeds for a gluten-free base. Slather some almond butter on top, eat as a midafternoon snack, and watch your 3 p.m. slump disappear.

5. Bee pollen

Photo: Miachel Breton / mbg creative

Bee pollen gives you a natural energetic boost. It contains L-glutamine, which is a key nutrient in helping to reduce sugar cravings and stabilizing blood sugar.

Try this: This bright yellow turmeric and bee pollen smoothie is a sunny way to start your day on a sugar-free note.

Article continues below

6. Quinoa

Photo: Stocksy

Quinoa contains the mineral magnesium. A deficiency in magnesium might the be reason you have sugar cravings in the first place!

Try this: A quinoa fried rice for dinner will let you go to bed feeling super satisfied, no dessert necessary.

7. Garlic

Photo: iStock

Garlic is a great palate distraction. If you crave sugar, try eating a meal with garlic and wait for 30 minutes before reaching for sweets.

Try this: This garlic naan is—no joke—gluten free. Do as we do and eat it daily with some curried vegetables.

Article continues below

8. Poppy seeds

Photo: Claire Thomas

Poppy seeds contain zinc. A deficiency in this mineral can lead to sugar cravings. Sprinkle on Greek yogurt for a satisfying snack.

Try this: This lemon poppy seed bread is made with coconut flour and psyllium husk. You could bring it to a party and have something sweet to eat while everyone else is noshing on sugar!

9. Salmon

Photo: Lean In 15

Salmon is rich in glutamine, an amino acid that helps reduce cravings for sugar and carbohydrates. Glutamine has stabilizing effects on blood sugar levels.

Try this: This dinner is ready in less than 15 minutes—you could be ready to eat before your (often sugar-laden) takeout would even arrive!

Article continues below

10. Nutritional yeast

Photo: Leah Vanderveldt

Nutritional yeast is an excellent source of protein and B vitamins, which will help balance out blood sugar and help reduce cravings.

Try this: Use these cheesy-flavored flakes to make a Caesar salad dressing that feels satiating, creamy, and indulgent—but is actually completely healthy.

11. Sea salt

Photo: Stocksy

Unrefined salt contains trace elements and minerals necessary for optimal health including magnesium, which moderates blood glucose levels.

Try this: Whenever you make a smoothie, throw in a pinch of sea salt or Himalayan salt. It'll bring the flavor to life so you can use less fruit, and it'll help you get those trace minerals in!

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-29681/11-foods-thatll-stop-your-sugar-craving-in-its-tracks.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!