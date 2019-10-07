11 Foods That'll Stop Your Sugar Craving In Its Tracks
1. Chia seeds
Chia can absorb up to 10 times their own weight in liquid, so they make you feel full quickly. This seed will help prevent overeating and snacking.
Try this: Want to learn more about chia? Here's how to use these tiny seeds to make cookies, jam, breakfast, and more.
2. Spirulina
Spirulina is a superfood is so many ways, especially in regards to cravings. It is the most digestible protein that quickly satisfies hunger. It also delivers a variety of vitamins and minerals that help your body make more energy.
Try this: This spirulina quinoa superfood salad will become your favorite sugar-busting dinner in no time.
3. Coconut oil
Coconut oil has a slightly sweet taste. It slows down the release of glucose into the blood, which gives you a longer feeling of satisfaction.
Try this: Blend up a coconut-oil-spiked turmeric latte—it's the perfect post-dinner drink to stop any sugar cravings in their tracks.
4. Flaxseeds
Ground flaxseeds contain fiber, which helps you feel fuller longer. Many alternative medicine practitioners also mention that flaxseeds can also reduce candida symptoms, which is a major cause of sugar cravings.
Try this: Ready for a bread that'll blow your mind? This version uses flaxseeds for a gluten-free base. Slather some almond butter on top, eat as a midafternoon snack, and watch your 3 p.m. slump disappear.
5. Bee pollen
Bee pollen gives you a natural energetic boost. It contains L-glutamine, which is a key nutrient in helping to reduce sugar cravings and stabilizing blood sugar.
Try this: This bright yellow turmeric and bee pollen smoothie is a sunny way to start your day on a sugar-free note.
6. Quinoa
Quinoa contains the mineral magnesium. A deficiency in magnesium might the be reason you have sugar cravings in the first place!
Try this: A quinoa fried rice for dinner will let you go to bed feeling super satisfied, no dessert necessary.
7. Garlic
Garlic is a great palate distraction. If you crave sugar, try eating a meal with garlic and wait for 30 minutes before reaching for sweets.
Try this: This garlic naan is—no joke—gluten free. Do as we do and eat it daily with some curried vegetables.
8. Poppy seeds
Poppy seeds contain zinc. A deficiency in this mineral can lead to sugar cravings. Sprinkle on Greek yogurt for a satisfying snack.
Try this: This lemon poppy seed bread is made with coconut flour and psyllium husk. You could bring it to a party and have something sweet to eat while everyone else is noshing on sugar!
9. Salmon
Salmon is rich in glutamine, an amino acid that helps reduce cravings for sugar and carbohydrates. Glutamine has stabilizing effects on blood sugar levels.
Try this: This dinner is ready in less than 15 minutes—you could be ready to eat before your (often sugar-laden) takeout would even arrive!
10. Nutritional yeast
Nutritional yeast is an excellent source of protein and B vitamins, which will help balance out blood sugar and help reduce cravings.
Try this: Use these cheesy-flavored flakes to make a Caesar salad dressing that feels satiating, creamy, and indulgent—but is actually completely healthy.
11. Sea salt
Unrefined salt contains trace elements and minerals necessary for optimal health including magnesium, which moderates blood glucose levels.
Try this: Whenever you make a smoothie, throw in a pinch of sea salt or Himalayan salt. It'll bring the flavor to life so you can use less fruit, and it'll help you get those trace minerals in!
