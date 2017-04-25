Save Your $$$ By Creating An At-Home Wellness Retreat: Here's How

I love traveling; it really is a bug that I caught very early on. But it's only in the past few years that I've discovered the wide world of wellness retreats. Detoxing, yoga, mindfulness, massage, fasting, cooking, breathing—you name it, these days there's a retreat for it.

I have made it my own personal mission to visit as many of these resorts as possible because I love coming home from holidays feeling nourished, relaxed, and centered instead of exhausted. And over the years, I've picked up tips and tricks that help me bring this sense of wellness into my life at home, too. Here are a few of my favorite ways to craft a holistic, high-vibe retreat without leaving your front door.