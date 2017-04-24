Does The Way You Ate As A Kid Dictate Your Health Forever?

You are brilliantly and wonderfully made; you know that, right? You are who you are today because of everything you've experienced up to this present moment—and both the good stuff and bad stuff have helped shape you. This is certainly true on a spiritual, personal growth, and emotional level, but have you ever thought about the impact your childhood and years growing up have had on your physical health today?

Have you ever thought about why you crave the foods you crave? Or where your health struggles came from? Many people want to know exactly where their health issues started. Chronic hormone, immune, brain, and digestive disorders didn't happen overnight. And for many of us, our health is where it is today because of the foods we were fed growing up.

So if you ate like crap as a kid, are you doomed? If you're cringing just thinking about the foods you ate growing up, I feel your pain. As a kid who grew up in the '80s and '90s, my idea of the perfect Friday night was eating vanilla pudding, peanut butter cookies, and pizza—in that order—while watching the news and Jeopardy (as you can see, my super-nerd status started very early). So let's get to the bottom of it. Here's what you need to know about how the food you ate as a child dictates your health today: