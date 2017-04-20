How Going Paleo Can Affect Your Gut Health & Thyroid

Thinking of going paleo? There are so many fad diets out there that it can be really confusing to sort through them all. And while we all have different dietary needs (and goals), the paleo diet lends a solid foundation for a healthy omnivorous diet. If you're not yet familiar, the diet aims for us to eat like our cave man ancestors did—including fish, meat, nuts, leafy greens, regional vegetables and seeds, and excluding all dairy, cereal grains, legumes, refined fats, salt, and sugar.

I often recommend a modified paleo diet to my clients because it's a clean way of eating. Research has found that paleo diets can improve blood pressure and cholesterol among individuals with metabolic syndrome, support weight loss in overweight adults, and some studies have found it equivalent to the Mediterranean diet for reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in adults.

The research is promising, and going paleo sets a healthy foundation, but it also has its caveats. I've seen people who have gone paleo completely forget about the existence of vegetables, instead using it as an excuse to load up on bacon. So read on for some of the drawbacks of the diet and how you can be mindful of them if you decide (or have already decided) that paleo is right for you: