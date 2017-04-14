The One Detox We Should Actually Be Doing Every Day

Detoxing the energy of your mind, body, and spirit can do much more than clear a few heavy vibes. It can change the way you see your day, your life, your experiences, and your relationships. But what exactly is an energetic detox?

For a long time, I had no idea what energy work meant and, truthfully, I was a little scared and intimidated by the concept. Once I started receiving reiki, I grew fascinated by how renewed I felt after every session, even though I couldn't see anything physically happening to me.

Over time, I started noticing incredible shifts in my every levels, which inspired me to start training to become a reiki teacher myself. During this training, I learned how to clear energies, remove blockages, and help dissolve unserving patterns. Keeping tabs on your invisible energetic needs throughout every day is the key to busting through negativity.

Some days, you may not even realize that your energy was heavy or you felt off until the day is almost over. That's OK. The more you practice these body scans and detoxes, the easier it will become to cleanse your mental, physical, and spiritual energy.