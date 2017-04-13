The Household Items You Need To Throw Out ASAP (According To A Feng Shui Expert)

Similar to unwanted gifts, there are objects in our home that carry negative associations. Maybe you forgot it's there, or it's something that you want to get rid of but there's some sort of guilt or fear holding you back. For instance, that pair of jeans from high school that you hope to one day fit into conveys the message that you're not perfect just as you are. There's also the more obvious items like that photo of the ex who treated you poorly. It's amazing how much opens up when you let go of these objects that create negative energy in your home.