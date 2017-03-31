6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 31)

Flint is getting the money it wants to replace pipes that contributed to its water crisis, but it's not enough to persuade all residents to stay in the eastern Michigan city. A member of the group of pastors that brought the lawsuit said more must be done. "The water issue must be resolved before we can make Flint thrive again," said the Rev. Allen Overton. "I remain hopeful that we have time to restore Flint to a place where dreams are made and hope stays alive." (CNN)