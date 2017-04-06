The Perfect Houseplant For Your Zodiac Sign
Houseplants are the ultimate statement. Lush, draping greenery can make even the starkest of apartments worlds more inviting. We reached out to Erin Marino, our friend over at The Sill, for her top tips on how to find the perfect one for you based on—what else?—your astrology. Pair a sun sign plant with a moon sign and rising one, and craft a zodiac-inspired jungle that speaks to every aspect of your personality.
Aries (March 21 — April 20): Cactus
What better complement to your fiery, active energy than a strong and stable cactus? Bonus points if you get one that gradually sprouts flowers—a subtle reminder of the importance of slowing down from time to time.
Care instructions:
- Expose it to bright, indirect light or full sun (full sun is ideal)
- Water it monthly, allowing the soil to dry out completely between waterings
- If your plant wrinkles, it needs more water. If it has a blanched center, it needs more light. Yellow and mushy? It's overwatered.
Taurus (April 21 — May 21): Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)
The calm and peaceful Taurus can quietly persevere through any obstacle. Jade is a strong, steady grower too, and it thrives in secluded areas. Native to Southern Africa, this succulent's small, circular leaves are considered a sign of good fortune.
Care instructions:
- Expose it to bright, indirect light or full sun
- Water every 1 to 3 weeks; more often in direct sun and summer, less often in direct sun and winter
- If your plant, wrinkles, it needs more water. If it has a blanched center, it needs more light. Yellow and mushy? It's overwatered.
Gemini (May 22 — June 21): Air Plant (Tillandsia)
A true air sign, Geminis often have their heads high in the clouds, dreaming up their next adventure. This communicative, curious sign can find the perfect flowering friend in a whimsy air plant.
Care instructions:
- Expose it to bright, indirect light or full sun
- Mist daily, or every other day; soak once a week for around 15 minutes
- If your plant has a blackened base, it's rotting. If it's curled or shriveled, it could use some more mist and humidity.
Cancer (June 22 — July 22): Living Stone (Lithops)
Lithops are native to blistering climates of South Africa, and as a result the majority of their bodies grow under the surface. Nicknamed pebble plants and mimicry plants, the self-protective succulents look like small, flowering rocks. Your gentle, sensitive Cancer energy totally vibes with these subtle beauties.
Care instructions:
- Expose it to bright, indirect light or full sun (full sun is ideal)
- Water monthly in full sun (less in indirect sun, and none in winter). Allow soil to dry completely between waterings.
- If your plant has a blanched center, it needs more light. Blackened, mushy base? It's overwatered.
Leo (July 23 — August 21): Fiddle Leaf Fig (Ficus lyrata)
The most regal sign of them all, a lion's courageous, authoritative personality mirrors the grand, elegant leaves of a Fiddle leaf tree. Native to Cameroon and Western Africa, the tree's canopy can take on a life of its own, doubling in size in as few as six months if properly cared for.
Care instructions:
- Expose to bright, indirect light to full sun
- Water weekly, allowing soil to partially dry out between waterings
- If your plant has yellow leaves, it's overwatered. If its leaves are crispy, it's underwatered. Drooping leaves? It's underwatered and potentially pot-bound, meaning its roots don't have any more room to grow and you should move it to a larger pot.
Virgo (August 22 — September 23): Philodendron
Virgos are known for their analytical nature, unwavering attention to detail, and composure under pressure. The lush Philodendron is shy and delicate but also extremely methodical in its growth, with long, trailing stems that support heart-shaped leaves.
Care instructions:
- Expose to medium to bright, indirect light
- Water weekly, allowing soil to partially dry between waterings
- If your plant is drooping, it's underwatered. If its leaves are yellow, it's overwatered. If it's drooping when the soil is wet, it's pot-bound and needs to be trimmed or repotted.
Libra (September 24 — October 23): Peperomia
Accommodating, diplomatic Libra finds its match with the peperomia—an abundant display of green foliage that's at home in many different environments. Its fun varieties like Watermelon Peperomia, with dark-green striped leaves that resemble the outside of a watermelon, speak to your whimsical side.
Care instructions:
- Expose to low to medium bright, indirect light
- Water weekly, allowing the soil to partially dry between waterings
- If your plant is drooping, it's underwatered. If its leaves are yellowing, it's overwatered. If it's drooping when the soil's wet, it's pot-bound and needs to be trimmed or repotted.
Scorpio (October 24 — November 22): Pitcher Plant
This Old World tropical plant looks like it's straight out of Jurassic Park, with its goblet-shaped leaves and speckled coloring. The carnivorous pitcher plant lures in insects with sweet-smelling juice, appealing to your cunning and possessive side.
Care instructions:
- Keep in bright, indirect light, increasing humidity with increased light
- Keep the soil damp at all times, but not sopping wet
- If your plant is drooping, it's underwatered. If it's yellow or mushy, it's overwatered. If it isn't sprouting new leaves, it needs more humidity.
Sagittarius (November 23 — December 22): Monstera deliciosa
Take one look at Monstera deliciosa and you'll get why it speaks to this enthusiastic and outspoken, optimistic and free-spirited sign. With striking leaves that evoke visions of a tropical jungle, this wild, looming plant is basically a vacation in a pot.
Care instructions:
- Keep in bright, indirect light to full sun
- Water weekly, allowing soil to partially dry between waterings
- If your plant is drooping, it's underwatered. If its leaves are yellowing, it's overwatered.
Capricorn (December 23 — January 20): Snake Plant
Snake plants are adaptable and wise, capable of flourishing in almost every environment. What better companion for the ambitious, tenacious, take-over-the-world Capricorn? They're also extremely independent plants, so you won't have to worry about tending to them when you're out chasing those big dreams.
Care instructions:
- Keep in low to medium to bright, indirect light
- Water every 2 to 3 weeks, allowing the soil to completely dry out in between waterings
- If your plant is winkled, it's underwatered. If it has a blanched center, it needs more light. If it's yellow and mushy, it's overwatered.
Aquarius (January 21 — February 19): Rex Begonia
In case the name doesn't give it away, the Rex Begonia is a plant unlike any other. Its psychedelic coloring and heart-shaped leaves make it a tactile feast that any eccentric, quirky Aquarius would love.
Care instructions:
- Keep in bright to moderate, indirect light
- Water weekly, allowing the soil to partially dry between waterings
- If its leaves are wilting, it's underwatered. If its leaves are crispy, it's overwatered. If it's yellowing and mushy, it's overwatered and potentially has root rot.
Pisces (February 20 — March 20): Oxalis
Your sensitive, compassionate, intuitive energy vibes with the equally intuitive, delicate Oxalis. With hundreds of varieties that showcase different bright flowers, it speaks to all of your dreamy desires.
Care instructions:
- Keep in bright, indirect light to full sun
- Water weekly, increasing watering with increased light
- If your plant has drooping leaves and crispy edges, it's underwatered. If it has yellowing leaves, it's overwatered.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.